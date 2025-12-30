NUC Approves 17 degree programmes for university of Fortune, Ondo

National Universities Commission (NUC)

The National Universities Commission has approved the commencement of undergraduate degree programmes at the University of Fortune, Igbotako, Ondo State, beginning from the 2025/2026 academic session.

The approval was contained in a letter dated December 29, 2025, and signed by the Acting Director of Academic Planning, Abubakar M. Girei, on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the commission, Prof. Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu.

The commission said the institution met all requirements for the establishment of the programmes, approving a total admission quota of 800 students.

The letter read in part, “I am directed to convey the Executive Secretary’s approval for the establishment of the following programmes in the University of Fortune, Igbotako, Ondo State, having satisfied the requirements for their establishment with effect from the 2025/2026 academic session.The admission quota is put at 800.”

According to the NUC, the approved programmes span four faculties.



The Faculty of Science and Computing will offer B.Sc. Information and Communication Technology, B.Sc. Computer Science and B.Sc. Cyber Security.

The Faculty of Law was approved to run the LL.B. Law programme.

For the Faculty of Basic Medical and Allied Health Sciences, the approved programmes are B.Sc. Public Health, B.N.Sc. Nursing Science and B.Rad. Radiology.

In the Faculty of Social and Management Sciences, the approved programmes include B.Sc. Accounting, B.Sc. Finance, B.Sc. Economics, B.Sc. International Relations, B.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies, B.Sc. Hospitality and Tourism Management, B.Sc. Project Management, B.Sc. Procurement Management and B.Sc. Intelligence and Security Studies.

The commission

also requested the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board to take note of the approved programmes for the purpose of student mobilisation.

The NUC assured the university of its continued support as it expands its academic offerings in line with national standards.

The University of Fortune, Igbotako, Ondo State, was established to expand access to quality tertiary education, with a vision to deliver professional, innovative, and globally competitive graduates.