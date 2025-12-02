NSITF staff pay WAEC fees for 20 Kuje inmates, donate food items, clothing

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — STAFF Fellowship of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, on Tuesday paid West African Examination Council, WAEC, for twenty inmates of the Kuje Correctional Centre.

The staff fellowship brought hope and succour to inmates.

Coordinator of the group, John Oleka, said the visit was in partnership with the Fund as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR efforts.

Oleka explained that the aim of the programme “is to provide support, hope, and rehabilitation resources to the inmates. This initiative aligns with the objectives of demonstrating corporate social responsibility and fostering a positive impact within our organization.”

The programme featured a service, counselling session, presentation of items including food, toiletries, reading materials, and clothings, and the payment of WAEC fees for twenty inmates.

In his sermon, the minister, Vincent Obiorah said Jesus Christ identified with all shades of people and was ready to forgive all irrespective of their past.

He explained that Jesus Christ was God’s greatest gift to man and should be accepted by all. Obiorah counselled inmates to make the most of their time and see their situations as opportunities to reorder their lives.

The minister stated that the purpose of the fellowship was to “bring together NSITF staff for spiritual growth, team building, and social interaction.

“Our activities include prayers, workshops, and community outreach programs. We envision this fellowship becoming

a cornerstone for NSITF’s internal culture and external engagements.”