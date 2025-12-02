NSCI to Tinubu: Matawalle a key figure in national security, northern stability

By Dapo Akinrefon

Following the resignation of former Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, the Northern Stakeholders Consultative Initiative, NSCI, on Tuesday, urged President Bola Tinubu to retain the Minister of State for Defence, Mohammed Bello Matawalle, saying he has added value to national security and regional stability.

The group, in a statement by its convener, Yerima Shettima, said it considered it important to reaffirm Matawalle’s value to the Tinubu administration.

According to the NSCI, the minister has remained “a key figure” in ongoing security initiatives in Northern Nigeria and has continued to enjoy broad support within the region.

The organisation noted that Matawalle’s role in coordinating federal security efforts has contributed to improved confidence among local communities, adding that his engagements with stakeholders have strengthened collaboration between the federal government and regional actors.

NSCI described him as “a steady pillar” within the administration, arguing that his continuity would help sustain current security gains and ensure stability ahead of ongoing national development efforts.

The group stated that the current period, marked by complex security challenges, requires consistency in leadership and ongoing consolidation of defence strategies.

It also highlighted the importance of maintaining unity and reinforcing public trust in government institutions.

NSCI urged the President to continue supporting officials who have demonstrated commitment to governance, security, and community welfare.

“We believe that retaining experienced hands is essential to the progress being recorded across various sectors,” it said, noting that the minister’s contributions remain valuable to both the administration and the region.

NSCI reaffirmed its readiness to continue working with government and relevant stakeholders to strengthen peace and development efforts across Northern Nigeria.