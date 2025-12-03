Northern Governors prioritise investment in first 2,000 days of life

…Say region cannot afford to miss another generation

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has reached a firm consensus on the urgent need to scale up investments in the first 2,000 days of a child’s life, describing this period as the most critical window for reversing the region’s long-standing human capital deficits.

The “first 2,000 days” — spanning from conception to age five — is globally recognised as the foundation for brain development, physical growth and lifelong learning. Experts warn that inadequate nutrition, healthcare, early learning and family support during this stage significantly increase the risk of stunting, learning difficulties and poor economic outcomes in later years.

During a two-day emergency joint meeting held in Kaduna on Monday and Tuesday, the governors also hosted a high-level World Bank delegation as part of ongoing national consultations on strengthening Nigeria’s human capital agenda.

Dr. Ritgak Tilley-Gyado, the World Bank’s Team Lead for Stunting and Early Years, briefed the forum on the demographic and economic urgency of prioritising child development. She explained that the intervention is being delivered through the Human Capital Development Core Working Group (HCD-CWG) under the National Economic Council (NEC), coordinated by the Office of the Vice President.

Tilley-Gyado emphasised the need for a unified national but state-driven delivery system that integrates nutrition, early learning, healthcare, women’s empowerment and positive parenting. She cautioned that northern states facing significant demographic pressures cannot afford to ignore the economic risks associated with poor early childhood outcomes.

Also speaking, Dr. Mathew Verghis, World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, noted that states bear the primary responsibility for service delivery and must therefore champion a locally grounded yet nationally coherent Early Years strategy. He stressed that achieving meaningful results would require multisectoral collaboration across health, education, agriculture, WASH, social protection and food systems.

Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi opened the discussions, linking the region’s poverty index to poor early childhood development outcomes. He commended the World Bank’s results-based financing model and offered suggestions for improved implementation.

Niger State Governor Umaru Bago highlighted the need to scale up access to micronutrients, including fortified foods already produced locally.

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang acknowledged the complexity of implementing multisectoral reforms but reaffirmed his state’s commitment to strengthening evidence-based systems.

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal noted that although many challenges were inherited, northern Nigeria now has a real opportunity to alter its trajectory through targeted Early Years investments.

Gombe State Governor and NGF Chairman, Inuwa Yahaya, said his state’s partnership with the World Bank had already delivered measurable gains and should be further strengthened.

Other governors also endorsed the recommendations and pledged continued engagement.

At the end of their deliberations, the governors agreed that investing in the first 2,000 days is “the single most important investment” for securing peace, productivity and long-term stability in the region.

“The North cannot afford to miss another generation,” they declared. “The Early Years agenda must reflect our realities and empower frontline workers. We are ready to provide the leadership required to shape what this becomes.”