Northern governors condemn Maiduguri Mosque attack

Northern States Governors’ Forum has condemned the suicide attack at the Gomboru Market Mosque in Maiduguri.

The Chairman of the Forum, Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, who made the commendation on behalf of his colleagues, sympathised with victims of the attack.

Yahaya in a statement on Thursday in Gombe by his media aide, Mr Ismaila Uba-Misilli, described the attack as a barbaric, dastardly and cowardly act aimed at instilling fear and undermining peace.

He expressed sorrow over the incident, extending condolences to the Government and people of Borno.

He described the targeting of a place of worship as a grave violation of human conscience and religious sanctity, stressing that such acts only reinforce the resolve of the region to stand united against terrorism and violent extremism.

Yahaya called for enhanced security measures, particularly around places of worship and public spaces, especially during festive periods when large gatherings are common.

He assured the people of Borno of the solidarity and full support of the Northern Governors as security agencies intensify efforts to prevent further attacks.

“We pray that Almighty Allah grants eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus to the souls of those who lost their lives, comforts their families, and grants speedy recovery to the injured.”

He also prayed for continued strength and wisdom for the leadership of Borno under Gov. Babagana Zulum as it confronts security challenges with courage and resilience.

He reiterated the collective determination of Northern States to work together in support of peace, security, and the protection of innocent lives, stressing that acts of terror would not break the spirit or unity of the region.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Wednesday evening attack during Maghrib prayers, claimed the lives of five worshippers and left at least 35 others injured.

A suspected suicide bomber reportedly infiltrated the mosque at the height of the prayers, turning a sacred moment of devotion into a scene of grief and anguish.