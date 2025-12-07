Northern Elders group rejects call for U.S. military intervention in Nigeria

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

A Northern Elders political group has condemned a reported call by former Senator Kabiru Marafa of Zamfara State, urging the United States to invade Nigeria over rising insecurity, describing the statement as unpatriotic and dangerous.

In a communiqué issued to journalists on Sunday after its annual meeting in Birnin Kebbi, the group said the call was “ridiculous” and capable of encouraging anarchy in the country.

The National Coordinator of the group, Malam Yusuf Abubakar, said such remarks by any Nigerian, regardless of status, were unacceptable and harmful to national unity.

“We view the statement as a demonstration of unpatriotism. It is capable of creating unnecessary tension at a time the country is working to address its security challenges,” Abubakar said.

The group urged political leaders and northern governors to work collaboratively to tackle insecurity and poverty in the region rather than politicising the challenges.

It also called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate the former senator over the statement, noting that security concerns were already being addressed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the nation’s security agencies.

The elders further urged security agencies to probe some politicians in Zamfara and Katsina states over alleged dissemination of fake news capable of heightening tension in the country.

The group commended the Federal Government’s efforts in tackling insecurity, particularly security operations in the North-West, and called on traditional and religious leaders to use their influence to promote peace and national unity.

They also rejected recent calls for the removal of Deputy Defence Minister, Bello Matawalle, describing such moves as unnecessary and politically motivated.