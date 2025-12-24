Northern CAN calls for probe of terror financiers, hails Fintiri over Jackson clemency

Hayab

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Northern Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged Nigerian leaders to use the Christmas season as a decisive turning point for national renewal, justice and lasting security, warning that the country cannot continue to bleed under the burden of terrorism, banditry and kidnapping.

In a Christmas message signed by its Chairman, Rev. Joseph John Hayab, and Secretary General, Bishop Mohammed Naga, Northern CAN called on the Federal Government to move beyond rhetoric by conducting a thorough, transparent and sincere investigation into the sponsors and financiers of terror groups.

The association stressed that lasting peace would remain elusive unless those behind violent crimes are identified and brought to justice.

According to the statement, Christmas goes beyond celebration, offering Nigerians “an opportunity for sober reflection on the moral conscience of the nation and the social direction of our country.”

“Christmas calls the nation to peace, justice, compassion and respect for the sanctity of human life,” Northern CAN stated. “It reminds us that a just and secure society is built on moral courage, compassion and collective responsibility.”

While acknowledging the economic hardship confronting many Nigerians, the association commended individuals, faith-based organisations and community leaders who extended support to vulnerable citizens through the distribution of palliatives during the festive season, describing such acts as a reflection of enduring values of love and shared responsibility.

On security, Northern CAN praised the Armed Forces and other security agencies for their sacrifices in defending lives and property, urging them to remain steadfast until insecurity is decisively overcome.

“The continued existence of terrorism, banditry and kidnapping has inflicted immense pain on individuals, families and communities, leaving scars that many may never fully recover from,” the association lamented.

It, however, welcomed the Federal Government’s recent designation of kidnappers, bandits and violent criminal groups as terrorists, describing the move as one that strengthens the national security framework and demonstrates a firm commitment to tackling insecurity with the seriousness it deserves.

In a strong call for justice, Northern CAN also applauded Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, for granting clemency to Sunday Jackson, a Christian farmer who had been sentenced to death following a violent attack on his farm. The association described the initial conviction as a miscarriage of justice, noting that the governor’s intervention had helped restore public confidence in fairness and the rule of law.

“The grant of clemency brings relief and affirms the principle that self-defence in the face of mortal danger should not be criminalised while terrorists and their enablers walk freely in our society,” the statement added.

Northern CAN called on leaders at all levels to uphold justice, equity and the rule of law, while urging citizens to remain law-abiding and committed to peaceful coexistence and national unity.

“As Nigerians celebrate Christmas, let us support our leaders, pray for the healing of our land and work collectively for a safer, more just and more united Nigeria,” the association said.