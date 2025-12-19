North-Central APC Forum welcomes Muftwang, hails defection as strategic boost for party

Calab Muftwang

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The North-Central All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum has commended Plateau State Governor, Caleb Muftwang, for joining the ruling party, describing his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a strategic and historic development for the region.

Muftwang’s defection was officially confirmed on Thursday night by the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, during the party’s 14th National Caucus meeting held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

In a statement issued on Friday, Chairman of the North-Central APC Forum, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, welcomed the Plateau governor into the party and assured him of full support.

He disclosed that the Forum had consistently canvassed Muftwang’s defection since April 2024, citing his performance in office and the need for political stability in Plateau State.

According to the statement, the governor has also directed his aides to defect with him to the APC.

The Forum described Muftwang’s decision as both “historic” and “strategic,” noting that the North-Central has now become the only geopolitical zone in the country with all six states governed by APC governors.

“We are pleased to announce the successful outcome of our sustained advocacy for Governor Caleb Muftwang to join the APC,” the Forum said.

“Our call was motivated by our commitment to the development of Plateau State and the entire North-Central, as well as our belief in the governor’s capacity to deliver even more on a stable political platform such as the APC.”

The Forum added that the defection would enhance collaboration with President Bola Tinubu’s administration and improve the delivery of democratic dividends to the people of Plateau State.

“With this development, the North-Central has achieved a major political milestone, as all six states in the zone are now governed by the APC,” the statement added.

“This aligns with our long-held vision of consolidating the party’s strength in the region.”

The Forum also reaffirmed its commitment to mobilising six million votes from the North-Central in support of President Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, noting that the target was upgraded from an initial four million votes set in April 2025.

“Our pledge to deliver six million votes for Mr President remains on course, especially now that all states in the zone are under the APC,” it said.

The group also commended President Tinubu for providing what it described as a leadership environment that facilitated Muftwang’s defection.

The Forum recalled that it formally invited the governor to join the APC in April 2024, shortly after the Supreme Court affirmed his election.

It also disclosed that consultations were held with party leaders and stakeholders in Plateau State as part of efforts to persuade the governor to defect.

Although rumours of Muftwang’s defection emerged in late 2024, the governor at the time denied the reports and reaffirmed his PDP membership. However, the Forum said it sustained engagement with him, particularly in view of internal challenges within the PDP.

The defection had earlier attracted opposition from some APC leaders in Plateau State, who, at a stakeholders’ meeting in Jos in October 2025, adopted a motion opposing Muftwang’s admission into the party.

Reacting to the opposition, the Forum said resistance to the governor’s defection was driven by personal interests rather than the collective interest of the party, stressing that the decision to admit Muftwang rests with APC officials at his ward level in Mangu Local Government Area.

The Forum urged party members and stakeholders to close ranks and work together to strengthen the APC and advance development across Plateau State and the wider North-Central region.

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