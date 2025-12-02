Video: ‘No time to waste in our rescue mission,’ Atiku tells ADC leaders

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said that there is no time to waste in the opposition’s mission to “rescue Nigeria,” as he held a meeting with state chairmen of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Abuja on Monday evening.

Atiku, who formally joined the ADC days earlier, disclosed details of the meeting in a post on X, noting that the delegation of state chairmen from all 36 states and the FCT visited to congratulate him on his official registration.

According to the former Vice President, the delegation was led by the Kogi State Chairman of the party, Hon. Ogga Temitope Kingsley.

Yesterday evening, I received the State Chairmen of our party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), from the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT, at my residence in Abuja.



The delegation, led by Kogi State Chairman, Hon. Ogga Temitope Kingsley expressed joy that I am… pic.twitter.com/jei8cpddS4 — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) December 2, 2025

In a statement via his official X handle on Tuesday, Atiku said the leaders expressed delight that he had now become a “bonafide member” of the party, a development he described as equally satisfying.

“I emphasised that there is no time to waste in our rescue mission and encouraged other members and leaders of the coalition to register with the ADC formally,” he said.

He stressed that full participation was necessary for the coalition to be effective, saying, “There can be no sitting on the fence.”

Atiku reiterated the coalition’s commitment to working toward a secure, united and prosperous nation, accusing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of pushing Nigeria toward deeper crisis.

He said, “I am indeed pleased to see that leaders of the party at the state level are thinking with the future of our country in mind. Together, we are committed to our resolve to work towards a secure, united, and prosperous Nigeria.”

“The APC is bent on wrecking our country, and we are ready to stop them from doing so,” he stated.

The former vice president has been meeting with political groups and party structures since formally joining the ADC, as efforts intensify toward strengthening the coalition ahead of future political engagements.

Vanguard News