No public indication that U.S. strike was jointly planned with Nigeria – Rafsanjani

Auwal Musa Rafsanjani

By Evelyn Usman

Civil rights activist and Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Rafsanjani, has said there was no public indication that the recent United States airstrike in Nigeria was jointly planned with the Nigerian government, raising concerns about transparency, coordination and national security sovereignty.

Rafsanjani, reacting to reports of the U.S. airstrike, said that while the development generated excitement in some quarters, it also exposed deep-rooted weaknesses in Nigeria’s internal security architecture.

“The implication is clear,” he said. “Nigeria is inadvertently advertising its inability to adequately protect lives and property from violent criminals, bandits and terrorists. Constitutionally, the primary responsibility of the state is to secure its citizens. Unfortunately, political actors prioritise elections over serious security sector reforms.”

He pointed to persistent gaps in coordination among security agencies as a major obstacle to addressing insecurity across the country.

“Where there is no effective cooperation, intelligence sharing or coordination among security agencies, it becomes extremely difficult to defeat terrorism and criminal networks,” Rafsanjani said. “Add security sector corruption to this mix, and you begin to understand why the problem persists.”

The CISLAC director also criticised the government for failing to confront financiers of terrorism and for what he described as poor public communication on security matters.

According to him, “The inability or unwillingness of the government to investigate, arrest, prosecute and convict sponsors of terrorism has created the space for these crimes to flourish. When the government fails to clearly and honestly explain its security actions without propaganda, it leaves citizens vulnerable to misleading narratives that may not align with Nigeria’s national interest.”

On the role of the United States in the reported strike, Rafsanjani expressed scepticism about claims of joint planning and intelligence sharing.

“The American government does not require Nigeria’s approval to act,” he said. “In fact, there was no public indication that this strike was jointly planned with Nigeria. That raises serious questions about the claim that Nigerian intelligence guided the operation. Did the airstrikes actually hit the right targets? If there is no evidence of precision outcomes, then we must ask whether we are once again dealing with misinformation.”

He further warned against framing Nigeria’s security challenges along religious lines, noting that such narratives are dangerous and misleading.

“This operation risks reinforcing a false narrative of Christians versus Muslims, which is completely untrue,” Rafsanjani said. “Terrorists and bandits kill indiscriminately. Just days ago, there was an attack on a mosque that killed and injured several people. Criminals are the enemy, not religion.”

Rafsanjani stressed that foreign intervention cannot replace Nigeria’s responsibility to secure its territory and protect its citizens.

“No foreign power can save Nigeria,” he said. “Even if assistance is sought, it must be Nigeria-led. Once you celebrate this kind of intervention, you set a precedent. Tomorrow, another foreign power could justify deeper involvement under the guise of stability or even regime change. Nigeria must rise to defend its people. No foreign country acts for free.”

As public debate continues over the Sokoto operation, analysts and citizens are watching closely to see whether it will mark a turning point in the fight against terrorism or remain another episode in Nigeria’s protracted security struggle. Many observers say the incident underscores the urgent need for sustained security sector reforms, national unity and credible leadership to ensure lasting peace and stability.