No official notice yet on release of 100 abducted pupils, Niger CAN says

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Niger State says it has not received official confirmation of reports claiming that 100 abducted students from Agwara have been released, though it described the development as potentially “cheering news” if verified.

The clarification came from the state CAN chairman, Bishop Bulus Yohanne, in a statement issued on Sunday through his media aide, Daniel Atori.

Reports had circulated earlier that some of the students kidnapped from St. Mary Private Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area, had regained freedom.

The school was attacked by bandits on November 21, 2025, with at least 303 pupils, students, and teachers abducted. Two days after the attack, 50 pupils escaped and returned home.

Last week, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, visited the school and assured parents and school authorities that the children were safe and would return soon.

Reacting to the latest reports, Bishop Yohanne said the church remained hopeful but cautious.

“It will be a thing of joy if some of our children have been released. We have been praying and waiting for their return. If it is true, then it is cheering news,” he said.

“However, we are not officially aware and have not been duly notified. We hope and pray it’s true and will be looking forward to when the remaining will be released.”