‘No Mercy for Bandits’: Tinubu allocates N5.41trn to overhaul national security

Tinubu

ABUJA – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared a “zero-tolerance” war against violent non-state actors, unveiling a massive ₦5.41 trillion allocation for Defence and Security in the 2026 Appropriation Bill.

Presenting the 2026 budget, themed “Budget of Consolidation, Renewed Resilience and Shared Prosperity,” to a Joint Session of the National Assembly on Friday, the President announced a fundamental shift in Nigeria’s internal security strategy. Under a newly established National Counter-Terrorism Doctrine, the President stated that the government will no longer differentiate between various categories of armed criminals.

“Henceforth, and under this new architecture, any armed group or gun-wielding non-state actors operating outside state authority will be regarded as terrorists,” President Tinubu declared.

A New War on Terror

The President listed bandits, militias, kidnappers, and foreign-linked mercenaries as primary targets of this “holistic redesign” of the national security architecture. He warned that the new doctrine is anchored on a unified command and intelligence-driven policing, designed to fundamentally change how the state confronts existential threats.

“We will show no mercy to those who commit or support acts of terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping for ransom,” Tinubu told the lawmakers. He further extended this warning to “political protectors” and community leaders who facilitate or negotiate for these groups, stating they would also be treated as terrorists.

Modernisation and Accountability

The ₦5.41 trillion security vote – the largest single sectoral allocation in the ₦58.18 trillion budget—is earmarked for:

Modernisation of the Armed Forces: Procuring cutting-edge equipment and hardware to boost fighting capability.

Procuring cutting-edge equipment and hardware to boost fighting capability. Technology-Enabled Surveillance: Enhancing border security and intelligence gathering.

Enhancing border security and intelligence gathering. Community-Based Peacebuilding: Investing in conflict prevention to ensure long-term stability.

President Tinubu emphasised that this record spending must translate into visible safety for Nigerians. “We will invest in security with clear accountability for outcomes—because security spending must deliver results,” he noted.

Security as the Foundation for Growth

Linking the security overhaul to his broader economic goals, the President argued that without safety, the administration’s efforts to attract investment and create jobs would remain a challenge.

“Without security, investment will not thrive. Without infrastructure, jobs and enterprises will not scale. This budget is designed to provide a single, coherent programme of national renewal,” the President concluded.

The 2026 budget proposal, which also includes significant provisions for infrastructure (₦3.56trn) and education (₦3.52trn), now awaits the scrutiny and approval of the National Assembly.