No injuries as Flybird aircraft makes unusual landing in Kano

By Dickson Omobola

Flybird Aircraft Management Services Limited has said passengers on aircraft 5N-ISB, which experienced an unusual landing at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, MAKIA, earlier today, were safely evacuated.

The aircraft, with 11 passengers and three crew members, was en route from Abuja to Kano when it encountered difficulties during landing at about 9:30 am.

Flybird stated that the flight crew followed established operational and safety procedures, and the aircraft was brought to a safe stop.

According to them, the passengers and crew disembarked safely, and no injuries were recorded.

The firm stated: “The aircraft has been secured, and the incident has been formally reported to the relevant aviation authorities. A detailed technical inspection and investigation are ongoing in line with regulatory requirements.”