No court stopped enforcement of tinted permit order – Force hqtrs

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigeria Police Force has maintained that no court order has restrained it from enforcing the tinted glass permit regulation, insisting that the directive remains in force until a competent court rules otherwise.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, stated this while briefing journalists during a presentation of criminal suspects arrested by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT). According to him, the Police will continue the enforcement of the tinted glass permit order, as there has been no judicial pronouncement halting the exercise.

Hundeyin explained that criminal elements have taken advantage of past pauses in enforcement to carry out violent crimes, including kidnapping and armed attacks. He cited a recent incident in Edo State where a tinted Lexus SUV allegedly refused to stop at a police checkpoint, was pursued, and its occupants opened fire on officers, killing a police inspector and injuring others.

He clarified that the earlier suspension of enforcement announced by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, was misunderstood by some members of the public and professional bodies, including the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

“The Inspector-General of Police, out of respect and understanding, temporarily suspended enforcement to give Nigerians additional time to regularise their tinted glass permits,” Hundeyin said. “That decision was not based on any court order but was a discretionary move to accommodate public concerns.”

He acknowledged that the matter is currently before the courts but noted that the legal process has been slow. Hundeyin stressed that, pending any contrary court ruling, the existing status quo allows the Police to continue enforcement.

“The position remains that enforcement continues until a court directs otherwise. At no point did any court restrain the Nigeria Police Force or the Inspector-General of Police from implementing the tinted glass permit order,” he added.

Responding to reports that the NBA may initiate contempt proceedings against the IGP over the renewed enforcement, Hundeyin said the Police legal department would address any legal action if and when it arises.

He reiterated the Force’s stance that the enforcement of the tinted glass permit is necessary for public safety, particularly in curbing crimes perpetrated using vehicles with concealed occupants.