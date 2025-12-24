No casualty as container truck overturns in Lagos – LASTMA

LASTMA

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed that a loaded Mack 40 ft containerised truck fell on Ojuelegba Bridge inward National Stadium, Surulere.

The Director of the Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Mr Taofiq Adebayo, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

Adebayo said that the container completely blocked the road while descending the bridge and blocked access to other vehicles on the bridge.

“No casualty was recorded.

“All vehicular movements from Fadeyi and Onipan have been diverted through the service lane at Ojuelegba to burst out to Barracks to connect Funso Williams Avenue,” he said.

He said that personnel of LASTMA were on the ground with equipment and actively coordinating necessary emergency and recovery measures to ensure safe and prompt evacuation of the truck.

“In the interim and pending the conclusion of the evacuation, motorists are notified that the Ojuelegba Bridge inward stadium has been temporarily closed to vehicular traffic,” he said.

He gave the assurance that updates would be communicated. (NAN)