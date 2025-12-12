No armed invasion of Lagos community, says police

The Police Command in Lagos State has dismissed a report alleging that the Ajebo community near Agbowa, in the Ikorodu area of the state, was invaded by an armed group.

The report had claimed that the group invaded the community, destroyed properties and injured residents while discharging firearms.

In a statement on Friday, the command’s spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi, described the report as mischievous, untrue, and misleading.

She said that the incident was a land dispute between two families within the Ajebo community.

According to her, the disagreement between the families escalated into chaos, prompting an immediate deployment of joint police intervention teams.

“Tactical squads, Police Mobile Force anti-riot units, conventional officers from Agbowa Division, Area N Command, and other special units were mobilised to restore order.

“Normalcy was quickly achieved, allowing residents to continue their daily activities without further disruption,” she said.

Adebisi said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Olohundare Jimoh, ordered a prompt investigation into the matter.

“Preliminary findings confirmed that the disturbance resulted from the dispute between the families, not from an attack by gunmen as reported in the media,” she said.

The image maker said that no lives were lost, no injuries were recorded, and no firearms were discharged during the incident, contrary to the claims circulated in the report.

According to her, peace has been fully restored, and leaders of the two feuding families have been identified and invited to the office of the commissioner of police for further investigation.

“They have been cautioned to maintain peace, with a warning that any further unrest will attract the full weight of the law,” she said.

The spokesperson said that CP Jimoh urged the public to avoid spreading fake news and called on journalists to ensure accuracy and responsibility in their reporting.

“CP Jimoh, while urging the public to refrain from spreading misinformation, reassured Lagos residents of the police’s commitment to maintaining peace, security, and public order across the state,” she said. (NAN)