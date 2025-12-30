NNPP sacks Kano Chairman, Dungurawa, two weeks after re-election

The executive members of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, in Gargari Ward, Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State, have sacked and expelled the State Party Chairman, Hashimu Dungurawa, from the party.



A total of 27 executive members signed the resolution endorsing the decision, which was reached during the ward’s second executive meeting held two weeks after the general election, under the leadership of the Ward Chairman, Shuaibu Hassan flanked by his secretary Yahaya Saidu Dungurawa.



According to the resolution, Dungurawa was removed over allegations of creating divisions within the party, instigating internal crises, failure to pay party dues, and making abusive remarks against the Governor of Kano State.



The ward executives described the alleged conduct as unacceptable and detrimental to the image, unity, and progress of the NNPP.

They said the action was taken in strict compliance with the party’s constitution, stressing the need to uphold discipline, unity, and internal cohesion within the party.

The ward leadership disclosed that copies of the resolution have been forwarded to the party’s Local Government, State, and National headquarters for necessary action.

The resolution was also served on the national leader of the party, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Governor Abba Yusuf for their information and further directives.

The Gargari Ward executives said the sack would serve as a deterrent to individuals who misuse party positions and assume they are above party rules and discipline.

They further reaffirmed their loyalty to the NNPP national leadership under Senator Kwankwaso and pledged continued support to Governor Abba Yusuf.

The executives stressed their commitment to peace, unity, and the overall advancement of the party at all levels.