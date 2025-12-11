NNPCL Targets over two million increase oil production in 2026

By Daniel Abia

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has set its targeted crude oil production for 2026 at over two million barrels per day.

Engr. Akponime Omojevwhe, Head Field Operations, Eastern Corridor, Project Monitoring Office (PMO NNPCL) made the disclosure at the monthly stakeholders meeting with host communities of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) organised by Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) in Port Harcourt.

He also said the budget for 2026 is targeted at 2.80mbpd.

Omojevwe, who noted that currently the TNP is producing optimally, credited it to communities and stakeholders’ collaboration with PINL.

He said: “I want to sincerely appreciate all our stakeholders on this corridor because right now we can see that the TNP is green and what that means is that the products are flowing uninterrupted.

“Secondly, I want to say that our budget for 2026 is targeted at 2.80mbpd and the budget begins from 1.84mbpd while our targeted projection is 2.06mbpd. So we want to say that even as we draw closer to next year 2026, as we have come together to ensure that the projection is going up, we want to crave your indulgence, please don’t relent”.

Highlighting the importance of stakeholders and communities in securing the pipelines, the NNPCL official noted that no private security company can achieve success without their collaboration.

“The communities are vital part of this job. So anytime we find ourselves, we must always appreciate them because the community leaders such as the chiefs, CDCs, youth presidents, women leaders, if they don’t carryout our messages to the community people, there will be nothing like green as far as the pipeline is concerned. So our message is clear, we appreciate you and always assist PINL efforts just as you have been doing,” he pleaded.

In his remark, Edi Julius, who represented the Minister of State (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri at the meeting appreciated the collaboration between the communities and PINL, stressing its impact on oil production output in the country.

“Sincerely the minister of petroleum resources appreciates what the communities are doing because without the peace from your domain, I believe production will not be up.

“Today, all of us can testify to the production level and it’s so ambitious for 2026 that we are going to hit the target of 2 million plus barrels per day production. Those things which will bring more money to the government and also, more money to PINL to be able to reach out to you,” he stated.

In his address, Dr Akpos Mezeh, General Manager, Community and Stakeholders Relations, PINL, said the meeting gives the company the opportunity to review its progress in the fight against pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft, and also celebrate, fellowship, and appreciate critical stakeholders, especially leaders of host communities for their support and commitment, which he said have sustained the economic stability of the country.

He gave a highlight of its achievements in the outgoing year to include deepening of security operations to include all oil and gas infrastructures in proximity to the TNP, expanded community and stakeholders’ inclusion, human empowerment with focus on women and students and strengthened grassroots communication with introduction the Town Crier Initiative (TCI).

He also listed sustained consistent stakeholder engagements, zero illegal bunkering and building of greater trust between PINL and host communities as other successes.

Dr. Mezeh called for increased collaboration with the host communities even as they look ahead to 2026.

“Let us continue to protect national assets, empower our people, and strengthen the prosperity of our region and nation. As we step into 2026, may our collaboration deepen, our unity strengthened, and our shared commitment to peace and progress remain unshakable, ” he appealed.

The PINL official also used the medium to announce Christmas palliatives for the 215 TNP host communities.

Meanwhile, one of the host community leader, His Majesty, King Philip Osaro Obele, called on the Federal Government to carry out more developments in the communities now that they are benefitting by way of increased revenue output from oil production.

He also commended PINL for regularly meeting with them to update the communities on its operations.

Vanguard News