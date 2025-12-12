NIS alerts passport applicants of downtime ahead of system upgrade

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has alerted passport applicants and the general public to expect temporary disruptions on its Passport Digital Platform as it begins scheduled system maintenance.

According to a public notice shared on its X handle on Friday and signed by the Service’s Public Relations Officer, ACI AS Akinlabi, the maintenance will run from 12:00 a.m. on December 12 to 6:00 a.m. on December 14, 2025 (GMT).

The agency said the exercise is designed to optimise system efficiency and enhance user experience.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service wishes to inform the general public that it is carrying out routine maintenance on its Passport Digital Platform to enhance system performance and overall user experience.

“During this period, users will experience temporary service interruptions, slow response times, or limited access to selected NIS Passport Services,” the notice read.

NIS appealed for understanding, stressing that the maintenance is vital to sustaining a secure and reliable digital passport environment.

“Our technical teams are working round the clock to ensure full service restoration within the stated timeframe,” it added.

The agency advised users in need of help during the downtime to reach out to its support team via [email protected] or through its verified social media channels.