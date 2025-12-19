NIPC attracts $10bn investments, over 5,000 jobs in 2025

By Progress Godfrey

Nigeria attracted investment commitments worth about $9.88 billion in 2025, with projects facilitated by the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) generating over 5,000 direct jobs across key sectors of the economy, signalling renewed investor confidence.

Deputy Director, Depar-tment of Investment Promotion, Emmanuel Longza, NIPC, disclosed this in a document presented during a media parley with journalists in Abuja.

According to the document, the investments included $150 million from Chinese projects in Katsina, $500 million for the Oyo Integrated Agricultural Park, $150 million Green Mining Fund, over $5.2 billion from the Bauchi Investment Summit, about $331 million from the Katsina Investment Summit, roughly $50 million from AfCFTA deal-room negotiations, $2.5 billion investment interest by JBS in livestock, and the $1 billion Green Imperative agricultural mechanisation programme.

The report added that these figures exclude a mix of firm commitments, memoranda of understanding, announced investments and indicated interests, which together represent about $11.5 billion in potential investment value from 120 to 135 leads.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of NIPC, Mrs. Aisha Rimi, said the investments created 5,432 jobs in the second and third quarters of 2025, largely in manufacturing, ICT, agro-processing, renewable energy and other productive sectors.

Represented by the Director of Strategic Services, Abubakar Yerima, Rimi said the jobs were supported by the Pioneer Status Incentive scheme, with plans underway to transition to the Economic Development Incentive framework by January 2026.

She said the One-Stop Investment Centre processed business registrations within 48 hours, handled thousands of investor enquiries and facilitated the incorporation of nearly 100 companies, alongside faster visa and permit processing.

Rimi also highlighted expanded global engagements with Brazil, Sweden, BRICS partners and Japan, as well as rising investor interest in the dairy and livestock value chain aligned with the National Livestock Transformation Plan.

Looking ahead, she said the Commission would deepen digital transformation, strengthen subnational competitiveness and enhance investor aftercare to convert investment interest into projects that create jobs and boost revenue.