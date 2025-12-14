Nwifuru approves ₦150,000 Christmas bonus for Ebonyi workers

Gov Francis Nwifuru

By Jeff Agbodo

Abakaliki — Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has approved a ₦150,000 Christmas bonus for all civil servants in the state.

The Governor explained that the gesture aligns with his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of workers, despite what he described as dwindling revenue accruing to the state over the past year.

Nwifuru made the announcement on Sunday during a church service at the Government House Chapel in Abakaliki.

Speaking on the forthcoming local government elections in the state, the Governor said he had not anointed any candidate and would ensure a level playing field for all aspirants.

“As far as I am concerned, the will of the people must prevail. The people must choose their representatives without interference from any quarter,” he said.

The Governor also renewed his directive to political appointees seeking to contest the local government elections to resign their appointments in line with electoral guidelines.

“It is not my duty to pick chairmen for any local government area. Any appointee contesting for the chairmanship position in the next council election must resign, as stipulated by law,” he stated.

Governor Nwifuru further dispelled rumours of inactivity surrounding the Vincent Agwu Nwankwo Flyover (VANCO), describing it as a major infrastructural project of his administration.

“You cannot find any state in Nigeria currently undertaking a flyover of this nature,” he said, while explaining the technical rigours involved in the massive construction project.

He noted that when completed, the flyover would transform the city’s landscape and significantly improve its aesthetics.

The Governor criticised what he described as misleading narratives by some social media commentators, insisting that the administration was deliberately executing projects that would position the state among those with modern and advanced infrastructure.

“We are not doing this because we have surplus funds; we are doing it because we want to leave a lasting legacy,” he said.

He added that the state aims to be recognised on the global map of good governance, driven by the provision of modern infrastructure and sustainable development.