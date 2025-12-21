Nigeria’s telecom subscriptions rise to 175.3m as broadband penetration hits 49.89% — NCC

By Juliet Umeh

Nigeria’s telecommunications sector recorded sustained growth in the last three months, with active mobile subscriptions rising to 175,322,398 in October, while teledensity increased to 80.87 per cent, according to the latest industry data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The data showed a steady upward trend from August to October, reflecting continued expansion in mobile access and service adoption across the country.

In September, active subscriptions stood at 173,541,983, with teledensity at 80.05 per cent, while August recorded 171,566,422 subscriptions and a teledensity of 79.14 per cent.

Broadband penetration also improved during the period under review. In October, broadband penetration rose to 49.89 per cent, up from 49.34 per cent in September and 48.81 per cent in August, indicating gradual progress in access to high-speed internet nationwide.

Industry analysts attributed the month-on-month growth to sustained demand for mobile voice and data services, alongside incremental improvements in network coverage and capacity, despite persistent challenges such as infrastructure gaps, high operating costs and unreliable power supply.

A breakdown of subscriptions by operators in October showed that MTN Nigeria maintained market leadership with 91,077,821 active lines, representing 52.02 per cent market share.

Airtel Nigeria followed with 59,039,563 subscribers, accounting for 33.72 per cent, while Globacom recorded 21,833,946 subscriptions, representing 12.47 per cent of the market.

9mobile (T2) had 3,131,570 active subscriptions, with a market share of 1.79 per cent.

Analysts noted that while rising teledensity figures point to broader access to telecommunications services, stakeholders continue to call for deeper broadband penetration, improved quality of service, and accelerated expansion into underserved and rural communities.

They added that the steady growth in subscriptions underscores the critical role of the telecoms sector in driving digital inclusion, economic activity and nationwide connectivity.