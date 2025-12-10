Nigeria’s swift response prevented military coup in Benin Republic, Musa tells 27 new Major Generals

…, Credits Tinubu’s Swift Action

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has revealed that Nigeria’s timely intervention prevented coup plotters from overthrowing the democratically elected government of President Tallon of the Republic of Benin.

Speaking on Wednesday at the decoration ceremony of 27 newly promoted Major Generals at the Command Officers Mess, Asokoro, Abuja, Musa praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his proactive leadership, saying Nigeria’s swift response forced the plot to fail.

“Our prompt response made sure that coup failed. We will support our allies when the need arises,” Musa said.

He urged the newly promoted officers to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, patriotism and integrity as they assume greater responsibilities in the Nigerian Army.

“Nigerians are looking up to us to change the tide of insecurity. The trust has been placed on you. You must do things differently and get results. Time is of the essence. You must not fail yourself, your families or the nation,” he told them.

Musa described the ceremony as a major milestone in the country’s efforts to build a stronger and more future-ready Army, noting that the officers’ elevation was earned through a transparent and competitive process. He commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, the Army Council and senior military leadership for preserving the integrity of the promotion system.

He added that the new rank places the officers at the strategic core of national defence, where their decisions will determine the operational effectiveness and long-term vision of the Nigerian Army.

“The roles you will now play require sound judgment, emotional intelligence, courage and firm loyalty to the Constitution and the Commander-in-Chief,” he said.

The Defence Minister also paid tribute to recently retired senior officers, describing their service as a legacy of honour, discipline and institutional reforms. He urged the new Major Generals to surpass the standards set by their predecessors.

He acknowledged the sacrifices of the officers’ families and reassured them of the Federal Government’s commitment to improving military welfare, including better accommodation, healthcare, insurance, logistics and training.

Musa conveyed the congratulations of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the officers, stressing the administration’s resolve to build a more professional and combat-ready Armed Forces.

In his remarks, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, said the promotions placed the officers at the strategic level of command where their decisions would shape national security direction.

He stressed that modern warfare requires inter-agency collaboration, noting that no single service can tackle Nigeria’s security challenges alone, and called for stronger cooperation with the Police and paramilitary agencies.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan was among the dignitaries at the ceremony and decorated his former aide-de-camp, Major General Adegbe, with his new rank.

Other officers decorated included Major Generals Francis Omata, Isiaka Olatunji, Musbau Yusuf, Ibrahim Abass, Michael Agi, Ismail Oluyede, Aminu Umar, Kingsley Nwoko, Raymond Utsaha, Callistus Ogili, Ezra Hedima, Samaila Uba, Jerry Nanjang, Abubakar Garba, Sani Sulaiman, Adebayo Babalola, I.O. Bassey, Salisu Yakasai, Ernest Orakwe, W. Nzidee, Chima Ekeator, Solomon Emmanuel, Said Tilawan and Christopher Ugwuoke.

Mrs Basirat Said also received the medals of Major General on behalf of her late husband, who was promoted posthumously by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.