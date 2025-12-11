Nigeria’s swift response foiled Benin Rep coup — Defence Minister

Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd)

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja-Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, retd, has said but for Nigeria’s swift intervention, the coup plotters who wanted to overthrow the democratically elected government of President Tallon in the Republic of Benin would have succeeded, thanking President Bola Tinubu for his proactiveness.

“Our prompt response made sure that coup failed. We will support our allies when the need arises,” he said.

The minister, who spoke at the decoration ceremony of 27 newly promoted Major Generals at the Command Officers Mess, Asokoro, Abuja, yesterday, reaffirmed the federal government’s confidence in the leadership capacity of the newly promoted major generals, urging them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and patriotism as they assume greater responsibilities within the Nigerian Army.

“Nigerians are looking up to us to change the tide of insecurity. The trust has been placed on you. You must do things differently and get results. Time is of the essence. You must not fail yourself, you must not fail your families, you must not fail the nation,”.he said.

He described the ceremony as a significant milestone in the nation’s quest to build a stronger, more capable, and future-ready Army, noting that the officers promoted to the rank of major general exemplified excellence built over years of disciplined service, strategic leadership, and unwavering commitment to Nigeria.

He said their promotions were earned through a transparent, rigorous and competitive process, commending the Chief of Army Staff, Army Council, and senior leadership of the Nigerian Army for maintaining the integrity of the system.

General Musa emphasised that the new rank placed the officers at the strategic core of national defence, where their decisions would shape the operational effectiveness, cohesion, and long-term vision of the Nigerian Army.

The roles you will now play require sound judgment, emotional intelligence, courage, and firm loyalty to the constitution and the Commander-in-Chief.

‘’When the story of your service is told, I am confident it will echo courage, patriotism, and dedicated service,’’ the minister said.

He urged the senior officers to lead with humility, integrity, compassion for subordinates and unwavering dedication to national unity and security.

Reflecting on continuity in military leadership, General Musa paid tribute to recently retired senior officers, describing their service as a legacy of honour, discipline, institutional reforms, and operational achievements.

He reminded the newly promoted officers that leadership was a relay and charged them to uphold and surpass the standards set by their predecessors.

The minister also extended appreciation to the families of the officers, acknowledging their sacrifices as a vital but often unrecognised contribution to national security.

He reassured them of the administration’s strong commitment to enhancing the welfare of military personnel and their families, including improvements in accommodation, healthcare, insurance, logistics and training.

Musa conveyed the congratulations of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Commander-in-Chief to the officers, assuring that the President remained dedicated to building a more professional, better-resourced, and combat-ready Armed Forces.

Among dignitaries at the ceremony was former President Goodluck Jonathan who decorated his aide-de-camp during his presidency, Major General Adegbe, with his new rank.

Others decorated are Major Generals Francis Omata, Isiaka Olatunji, Musbau Yusuf, Ibrahim Abass, Michael Agi, Ismail Oluyede, Aminu Umar, Kingsley Nwoko, Raymond Utsaha, Callistus Ogili, Ezra Hedima, Samaila Uba, Jerry Nanjang and Abubakar Garba.

Also decorated were Major Generals Sani Sulaiman, Adebayo Babalola, IO Bassey, Salisu Yakasai, Ernest Orakwe, W Nzidee, Chima Ekeator, Solomon Emmanuel, Said Tilawan, Christopher Ugwuoke, while Mrs Basirat Said received the medals of major general for her late husband who was promoted posthumously by President Tinubu.