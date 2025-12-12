Nigeria’s oil output drops to 1.486m bpd in November- OPEC

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By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, has said that Nigeria’s oil output, excluding Condensate, dropped by 0.7 percent to 1.486 million barrels per day, bpd in November from 1.496 million bpd produced in October 2025.

The Organisation does not consider Condensate, which Nigeria produces about 196,028 bpd, according to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC.

OPEC disclosed this in its December 2025 Monthly Oil Market Report, MOMR, insisting that the figures for November were based on data obtained from secondary sources, indicating that Nigeria did not meet OPEC’s 1.5 million bpd quota.

When data obtained from direct sources were considered, OPEC disclosed that Nigeria produced 1.436 million bpd in November 2025, up from 1.401 million bpd in October 2025.

The current 1.486 million bpd showed a marginal increase from 1.417 million bpd recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

Reacting in an interview with Vanguard, yesterday, Wumi Iledare, Professor Emeritus of Petroleum Economics and Executive Director, Emmanuel Egbogah Foundation, said: “That Nigeria’s crude oil output (excluding condensates) for November 2025 at 1.486 mbpd—just slightly below October’s 1.496 mbpd and still short of the 1.5 mbpd target is not too surprising.

“The reasons are familiar: insecurity, a mature basin with no major new discoveries, and the failure to offer fresh hydrocarbon blocks for bidding. Governance gaps remain overwhelming, and policy uncertainty continues to weaken investor confidence.

“The selective implementation of the PIA must stop. Nigeria urgently needs a clearly designated leader with institutional authority to drive the sector.

Too many proxy drivers will not work. I cannot recall the last time Nigeria met its OPEC quota.”

Meanwhile, the NUPRC has set a production target of more than 2.5 million barrels of oil per day (MBOPD) in the coming years.

Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, Commission Chief Executive, NUPRC, highlighted the significant strides made by the Commission since its establishment in 2021, noting that Nigeria’s active rig count, which stood at 16 as of 2021, has now increased to 40 under the Commission’s oversight.