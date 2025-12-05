‘Nigeria’s aviation potential massive, requires investments’

By Dickson Omobola

Global provider of end-to-end airport engineering and operations solutions, AVIC-KDN, has said there is an urgent need to enhance Nigeria’s airport efficiency and establish integrated processes that can reduce operational costs to improve passenger experience.

AVIC-KDN’s Vice President, Tim Chen, said many of the country’s current challenges, ranging from fragmented airport operations to outdated infrastructure, could be addressed through modern airport-management systems and coordinated, data-driven solutions.

Chen spoke in Abuja at the maiden Nigeria International Airshow.

He said: “Nigeria currently serves about 16 million air travellers, with a projected eight per cent annual growth rate over the next decade. This means the gap between what is available and what is needed is very significant. However, ongoing stakeholders engagements and key partnerships provide a strong indicator that Nigeria is on the right path to not only meet local demand but become a major destination hub on the continent and a leader in the global aviation sector.”

Reflecting the company’s end-to-end capability across airport design, engineering, operations and long-term maintenance, AVIC-KDN reiterated its readiness to support Nigeria’s journey towards a more efficient, resilient and internationally competitive aviation ecosystem.

This holistic approach, combined with its strong global partnerships, underscores the company’s unique ability to deliver comprehensive upgrades across all stages of airport development.

Speaking after a full day of meetings and industry exchanges, Regional Africa Manager for AVIC-KDN, Mengyao Ma, also described the air show as a major success.

He noted that the strong turnout of aviation professionals and decision-makers reaffirmed the enormous potential of Nigeria’s aviation sector, provided that key opportunities are addressed with urgency and collaboration.

These opportunities span multiple critical areas, including the airline sector’s need for new aircraft, the demand for affordable, local maintenance solutions, and the significant room for improvement across many airports seeking to increase capacity and operational efficiency.

AVIC-KDN reiterated that Nigeria is uniquely positioned and the company stands ready to contribute its expertise, technology and long-term partnership model to help unlock that potential.