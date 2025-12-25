Nigerian students honour Geneith’s Judith Udeh with excellence award

By Chioma Obinna

The Nigerian Association of University Students, NAUS, has honoured Pharm. Judith Ugozi Udeh of Geneith Pharmaceuticals for her outstanding contributions to youth development, mentorship, healthcare delivery, and professional excellence.

The award, which drew applause from guests, was presented in recognition of Udeh’s consistent support for students, commitment to pharmaceutical excellence, and dedication to inspiring young Nigerians.

The ceremony, held in Lagos, attracted top management and staff of Geneith Pharmaceuticals, members of the Lagos State University, LASU, MBA alumni, representatives of NAUS, as well as family members, friends, and well-wishers, many of whom spoke glowingly about the honouree’s character, compassion, and professional impact.

Presenting the award on behalf of Nigerian university students nationwide, Comrade Josiah Peter Oche, National President of NAUS, described the recognition as a moment of pride for the association.

“Pharm. Judith Udeh embodies the values of service, integrity, and excellence that NAUS stands for,” Oche said.

“She has remained steadfast in supporting students and contributing meaningfully to healthcare delivery and human capacity development.”

He noted that NAUS represents over 20 million Nigerian university students across federal, state, private, and diaspora institutions, adding that the association considered the honour well deserved.

Represented at the event by Comrade Israel Oguntade, NAUS Senate President, the association said the award was not merely symbolic but a call to higher service.

“This recognition challenges professionals to deepen their impact and remain role models for young Nigerians who look up to them for guidance and inspiration,” Oguntade said.

The citation read in part that Udeh’s professional journey reflects dedication, integrity, and service—values that align with the ideals of NAUS—adding that her commitment to advancing health and wellness continues to make a positive difference in communities.

NAUS also commended Geneith Pharmaceuticals for its commitment to quality, innovation, and ethical pharmaceutical practice, noting that organisations of its calibre play a critical role in strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system while providing platforms for professionals to thrive.

Goodwill messages were delivered by colleagues, alumni, former associates, and family members, many of whom highlighted Udeh’s passion for youth advocacy, mentorship, health education, and public awareness.

A former President of the Lagos State University MBA Students Association, LASUMBA, Mr. Pascal Olisakwe, described Udeh as focused, determined, and results-driven, noting that her leadership qualities distinguished her among peers during their postgraduate studies.

Reacting to the honour, Udeh expressed gratitude to God and appreciation to NAUS for the recognition, describing it as deeply meaningful.

“This honour strengthens my resolve to continue supporting young people through mentorship, advocacy, and health education,” she said.

She reaffirmed her commitment to youth empowerment and public health education, stressing that investment in young people remains vital to sustainable national development.

The event concluded with the formal presentation of the award, group photographs, and a celebratory reception.