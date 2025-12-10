Nigerian passengers to benefit as Delta equips 1,000 aircraft with Wi-Fi

By Dickson Omobola

Delta Air Lines has become the first airline to equip its 1,000 aircraft with fast, free Delta Sync Wi-Fi, transforming in-flight experience for passengers.

Nigerian passengers flying from Lagos to Delta’s US hubs, such as Atlanta and New York, stand to benefit from significantly improved access to Wi-Fi during long-haul flights.

Delta, in a statement, said the achievement marks a new phase in Delta’s commitment to enhancing travel convenience, productivity and entertainment for international passengers.

Senior Vice President, Customer Experience Design, Ranjan Goswami, said: “Delta’s commitment to delivering connectivity for every customer has been game-changing, both for our customers and for the industry at large. We are turning our planes into platforms, where customers can stay entertained, connected and informed from takeoff to landing. Delta Sync is the enabler that makes these personalized experiences and exclusive offers possible.”

According to Delta, this enables customers to stay connected with family throughout the journey, catch up on emails and remote work, stream entertainment and music without relying solely on offline downloads.

Delta stated: “Travellers connecting from Lagos to US cities such as Houston, Washington DC, Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago, or Seattle will notice the same free Wi-Fi experience on most domestic Delta flights, enabling uninterrupted productivity and communication.”