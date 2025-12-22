Nigerian newspapers review: Why Presidency raised 2026 budget to N58trn

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In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the Presidency increasing the 2026 budget from N54.46 trillion in the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework to N58.18 trillion to fund large-scale recruitment into the military, police and other security agencies.

Another story focuses on the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly on June 12, 2023, highlighting the slim numerical gap between the ruling All Progressives Congress and opposition parties in the Senate.

Vanguard also reports that with the Yuletide season here, Nigerians are seeing some relief as prices of rice and beans have dropped, but rising costs of onions and cooking oil continue to strain household budgets.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with the Federal Government’s budgeting process, which is meant to be the foundation of public finance, deteriorating into a pattern of disorder, unrealistic projections and politically driven revisions rather than evidence-based resource planning.

Next paper, The Punch leads with Nigeria’s exports to the United States dropping by N940.98bn in the first nine months of 2025, while imports from the US more than doubled, overturning the trade surplus Nigeria recorded a year earlier, according to National Bureau of Statistics foreign trade data.

Finally, The Nation’s lead headline states that all 130 pupils and teachers abducted from St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, have been released from captivity.

Vanguard News