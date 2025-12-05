Nigerian newspapers review: We’ll defeat terror, restore order, peace — Defence Minister, NSA 

Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd)

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, warning that anyone destabilising communities or threatening national security will face decisive action, assuring that the government will defeat terrorists and restore order.

Another headline features President Bola Tinubu asking the Senate to screen and confirm 65 ambassadorial nominees, including Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas (retd), Ita Enang, former Imo First Lady Chioma Ohakim, and former Interior Minister Abdulrahman Dambazau as non-career ambassadors.

Vanguard also reports that the contribution of banks, insurance firms and other financial institutions to the economy fell by 15% from ₦1.778 trillion in Q1 2025 to ₦1.512 trillion in Q3 2025.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with an analysis on Nigeria’s HIV response entering a critical phase as recent drug gaps, funding instability and dependence on foreign donors highlight structural vulnerabilities that threaten long-term progress.

Next paper, The Punch reports that the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, vowed to ensure justice after the attack on personnel at the Kebbi border.

Finally, The Nation reports that a Federal High Court in Abuja turned down a request by Emmanuel Kanu, brother of the IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, for him (Nnamdi) to be transferred out of the Sokoto Correctional Centre.

Vanguard News