Nigerian newspapers review: [Oil sector] Far-reaching reforms coming, Eyesan, Mohammed vow

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with President Bola Tinubu’s nominees for the leadership of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) pledging to implement wide-ranging reforms to stabilise Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Another headline features the Federal Government saying it is unsure of the status of the 11 soldiers and aircraft held in Burkina Faso, disputing reports that they have left for Portugal.

Vanguard also reports that the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority has pushed itself from a stabilisation and savings fund into a key national systems builder, combining financial discipline with investments that address Nigeria’s structural economic challenges.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with an analysis on the Federal Government’s planned implementation of new tax laws, which is mired in controversy amid allegations of law doctoring by some lawmakers and opposition calls to suspend the take-off date, raising fundamental questions.

Next paper, The Punch leads with the House of Representatives setting up an ad hoc committee to investigate alleged discrepancies between the tax reforms passed by parliament and the officially gazetted version in circulation across government agencies.

Finally, The Nation leads with President Bola Tinubu urging governors to fully comply with the Supreme Court ruling on local government financial autonomy and prepare for the implementation of state police to address insecurity.

Vanguard News