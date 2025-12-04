In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (retd), saying on Wednesday that terrorists troubling the country should not be negotiated with or paid any ransom.

Another headline states that the United States has announced new visa restrictions targeting Nigerians accused of undermining religious freedom.

Vanguard also reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, scrapped the cash-deposit limit and significantly raised weekly withdrawal allowances across all channels, moving the ceiling from N100,000 to N500,000.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with the confirmation of General Christopher Musa as Defence Minister while the Senate and House of Representatives adopted a series of tough security measures, including bans on ransom payments and amnesty, stricter weapons regulations and stronger anti-terrorism laws, as part of a broader push to overhaul Nigeria’s failing security architecture.

The next paper, The Punch, leads with the National Assembly on Wednesday, urging the government to publicly identify and prosecute those funding terrorism in Nigeria, as authorities consider new strategies to tackle the escalating insecurity nationwide.

Finally, The Nation reports that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the 2026–2028 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, projecting a 4.68% growth and total federation revenue of N50.74 trillion.

Vanguard News