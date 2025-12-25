Nigerian newspapers review: [Gazette furore] Tinubu can’t stop tax law, says Oyedele; lawyers disagree

President Bola Tinubu

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, saying President Bola Tinubu lacks the authority to stop the implementation of tax laws that have been passed and gazetted.

Another headline states that Police authorities in Borno have confirmed that five people were killed and 35 others injured in Wednesday’s bomb blast at a mosque in Maiduguri.

Vanguard also reports that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) urged churches across the country to strengthen security during Christmas celebrations, stressing that safeguarding lives must remain paramount amid persistent security and economic challenges.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with Nigeria’s unreliable power sector pushing more consumers into darkness as grid capacity drops to about 3,000 megawatts, with the current outage unrelated to gas shortages, liquidity challenges or ageing plants that have already caused losses exceeding N5 trillion.

Next paper, The Punch leads with Christians celebrating Christmas as President Bola Tinubu and governors urge Nigerians to embrace peace and religious tolerance, amid calls by the Nigeria Labour Congress for tax justice.

Finally, The Nation reports that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, must appear in person to adopt his petition accusing former NMDPRA chief Farouk Ahmed of fraud.

Vanguard News