Nigerian newspapers review: [Gazette furore] NBA, Atiku seek suspension of tax laws

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) calling for the suspension of the Tax Reform Acts, citing alleged alterations in the gazetted version that differ from what was passed by the National Assembly.

Another headline states that Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State said Nigerians should not blame governors alone for economic hardship, noting that the Federal Government controls the greater portion of the country’s revenue.

Vanguard also reports that the New Nigeria People’s Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, blamed insecurity on a lack of political will by the Tinubu administration.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with Nigeria’s bid to reclaim its maritime hub status stalling, with seven deep-sea ports delayed due to a lack of investors and a $14 billion funding gap.

Next paper, The Punch leads with a fiscal reset, with the National Assembly approving a revised N43.5tn 2024 budget and a N48.3tn 2025 framework, extending the 2025 fiscal year to March 31, 2026.

Finally, The Nation leads with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charging the immediate-past Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and his son Abdulaziz Malami, with money laundering.

Vanguard News