Nigerian newspapers review: [Democracy survives] How Benin Republic coup failed — FG

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with President Bola Tinubu hailing Nigeria’s military for swiftly helping Benin Republic stop a coup attempt against its 35-year-old democracy.

Another headline states that the Nyesom Wike-led factional PDP BoT has announced a major restructuring plan to fix troubled state chapters and pave the way for new congresses and a national convention.

Vanguard also reports that Nigerian authorities have secured the release of 100 abducted pupils from St. Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri, who will be handed over to Niger State officials on Monday.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with the joint force of the Nigerian Air Force, Beninese army, and French troops foiling another coup attempt in the Sahel, swiftly countering gunfire near the Benin president’s residence and pushing back the plotters in Cotonou.

The next paper, The Punch, leads with President Bola Tinubu and French President Emmanuel Macron discussing Nigeria’s security challenges and possible areas of cooperation on Sunday.

Finally, The Nation reports that National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu met with a US congressional delegation in Abuja and will lead Nigeria’s team for security talks in Washington.

Vanguard News