Nigerian activist Edoh urges Defence minister Musa to prioritise troops’ welfare

Musa

By Nnasom David

Nigerian-born international activist, Dr Raymond Edoh, has urged the newly appointed Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Gwabin Musa (Rtd), to make the welfare of military officers a top priority as he assumes office.

In a statement issued to the press on Tuesday, Dr Edoh described the current welfare condition of many frontline troops as “not fair enough,” insisting that soldiers risking their lives for the nation deserve better treatment.

According to him, proper feeding and adequate welfare are crucial to strengthening the morale and performance of troops in conflict zones.

“As a military officer in the battlefield, how would you do well or confront the enemy without proper feeding? Your morale will be low, and your bravery will be thwarted,” he said.

Dr Edoh also called on the Federal Government to provide Gen. Musa with sufficient financial resources to rebuild and strengthen the Armed Forces. He noted that the Minister cannot deliver meaningful reforms without strong budgetary and institutional support.

He further appealed for a conducive working environment free from unnecessary obstacles or political interference, adding that the Defence Minister must be given full autonomy to implement strategic policies that will improve operational effectiveness.

Dr Edoh stressed that granting Gen. Musa the freedom to introduce reforms is essential if Nigeria is to overcome the “eyesore of insurgency” affecting the country.

While congratulating the Minister on his appointment, he urged him to meet the expectations of Nigerians.

“I congratulate Gen. C.G. Musa (Rtd) on his appointment. Nigerians are hopeful, and he must not disappoint. The time has come for decisive leadership that prioritises officer welfare, operational effectiveness, and the complete restoration of security across the country,” he said.

Dr Raymond Edoh reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for improved governance, stronger institutions and a safer Nigeria.