Nigeria XI vs Tanzania: Osimhen, Akor Adams pair in attack

Super Eagles

Nigeria kick off their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON campaign today with a Group C clash against Tanzania in Fès, Morocco, as the Super Eagles begin another quest for continental glory.

Head coach, Eric Chelle has named a strong starting XI, with Stanley Nwabali in goal, protected by a back four of Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey and Zaidu Sanusi.

In midfield, Alex Iwobi teams up with Wilfred Ndidi to provide balance and control, while Samuel Chukwueze and Ademola Lookman are expected to supply creativity from wide areas.

Up front, Victor Osimhen leads the line alongside Akor Adams, forming a strike partnership Nigeria will hope can deliver goals from the opening whistle.

The match carries added significance for the Super Eagles after their failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. As a result, AFCON has become Nigeria’s major focus and a key opportunity to lift national morale.

Nigeria XI vs Tanzania: Stanley Nwabali, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Zaidu Sanusi, Alex Iwobi, Ndidi, Samuel Chukwueze, Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams:

A positive result against Tanzania would ease early pressure and set Nigeria on the right path in the tournament. As clear favourites, the Super Eagles will be expected to make a strong statement in their opening game.

This tournament marks Nigeria’s 21st Africa Cup of Nations appearance, with the country having lifted the trophy on three previous occasions.

Vanguard News