Nigeria to face Mozambique in AFCON 2025 Round of 16 – date, time

Nigeria will take on Mozambique in the round of 16 at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON following the conclusion of Group F’s matches.

Mozambique secured third place in the group after Cameroon narrowly edged them 2-1, while Ivory Coast topped the group after a dramatic 3-2 comeback win against Gabon, confirming Nigeria’s opponent for the knockout stage.

The Super Eagles booked their place in the last 16 by finishing top of Group C with six points from three matches, thanks to victories over Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda.

Nigeria will now face Mozambique on Monday night, January 5, at Fez Stadium — the same venue used throughout the group stage. Time for the match is set for 8pm Nigeria time.

Other Round of 16 fixtures

Mali vs Tunisia

Senegal vs Sudan

Egypt vs Benin

Ivory Coast vs Burkina Faso

South Africa vs Cameroon

Morocco vs Tanzania

Algeria vs Congo DR

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