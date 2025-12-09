Nigeria, Saudi Arabia sign defence pact

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO: The Federal Government and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen defence and military cooperation between the two nations.

The agreement, according to a statement by Special Assistant on media to the Minister of State, Defence, Ahmed Dan Wudil, will cover strategic collaboration across security, military training, intelligence sharing, defence production, and joint operations for sustainable security development.

The pact was signed on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Mohammed Bello Matawalle, while Dr Khaleed H. Al-Biyari signed for the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It noted that the agreement marks a significant step in boosting bilateral relations, cooperation and enhancing collaborative efforts in tackling emerging security challenges in the country.

The Defence Ministry said it welcomes the development, noting the current security challenges in some parts of the country will soon be over.