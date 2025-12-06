Nigeria risks global embarrassment as Reps, CSOs demand 182 special seats

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

Nigeria is facing renewed pressure to address its poor record on women’s political representation as the House of Representatives, in collaboration with civil society organisations, pushes for the creation of 182 constitutionally reserved seats for women across federal and state legislatures.

At a strategic media parley in Abuja, the House of Representatives, the TOS Foundation, and the National Secretariat for the Reserved Seats for Women Bill Campaign Coalition warned that Nigeria cannot continue to project itself as the “Giant of Africa” while ranking 184th globally in female parliamentary representation.

If passed during the constitutional amendment vote on December 16, the Reserved Seats for Women Bill will expand the National Assembly to 543 seats, introducing 74 new positions exclusively for women—37 each in the Senate and House of Representatives. A further 108 seats will be reserved for women in State Houses of Assembly.

House spokesperson and co-sponsor of the bill, Hon. Akin Rotimi, described the proposal as a long-overdue corrective measure to decades of structural exclusion.

“The time has come for the inequality suffered by Nigerian women to be corrected,” Rotimi said, urging lawmakers to see the reform as a democratic necessity rather than a political concession.

Convener of the coalition and TOS Foundation Founder, Chief Osasu Igbinedion Ogwuche, delivered a passionate address, stressing that Nigeria’s global credibility is on the line.

“We cannot call ourselves the Giant of Africa and perform so poorly in women’s representation. Smaller nations emerging from war are doing better,” she said, recalling a recent discussion with the Speaker of South Sudan’s Parliament.

She noted that although women make up 49% of Nigeria’s population and 47% of registered voters, they occupy less than 5% of elective positions.

“It is an embarrassment. Women have rebuilt nations destroyed by war—why are we still begging for space at the table?” she asked.

She also urged journalists to amplify coverage of the bill, highlighting the media’s critical role in shaping opinion and influencing policy.

During a technical presentation, Special Adviser to the Deputy Speaker, Mr. Chidozie Aja, explained that even with the creation of 74 additional seats, Nigeria would only achieve 13.6% women’s representation—still far below global standards.

He emphasised that the proposed legislation is not an act of tokenism but a temporary structural adjustment intended to correct entrenched inequalities.

“Reserved seats will not replace existing ones. They will expand representation and require political parties to field only female candidates for these positions,” Aja added.

The temporary measure will apply for four election cycles (16 years) and proposes amendments to several constitutional sections, including 48, 49, 71, 91, 117, and the recently reviewed Section 42, to allow for Temporary Special Measures (TSM).

Speaking on media responsibility, Mrs. Adaora Sidney-Jack of AIT urged journalists to avoid narratives that diminish or silence women.

“This bill is a policy document, not a sensational story. Report it with fairness, research, context, and without gender bias,” she said, warning that poorly framed headlines often distort public perception and undermine women’s leadership.