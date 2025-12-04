Nigeria not a failing state but a nation rising — Buratai

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai (rtd), has dismissed repeated claims that Nigeria is on the verge of collapse, describing such predictions as inaccurate and disconnected from the nation’s resilience, history and potential.

In a statement titled “Nigeria: An Unbreakable Nation Rising Through Challenges,” Buratai argued that reports such as the 2011 CSAT assessment underestimate both the capacity of Nigerian leaders and the determination of its citizens.

“Nigeria cannot and will not fail”

Buratai said suggestions that Africa’s most populous country could become a failed state contradict decades of evidence showing that Nigeria has consistently survived crises that might have toppled other nations.

“From independence to date, our leaders—civilian and military—have steered this country out of storms many nations would not survive. Nigeria cannot and will not fail, by the grace of God,” he said.

He acknowledged the leadership contributions of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and former heads of state including Generals Yakubu Gowon and Murtala Mohammed. He added that former President Olusegun Obasanjo helped lay the foundation for democratic stability in 1979 and again in 1999.

According to him, today’s leadership—across government, civil society, business and technology—is more accountable and connected to citizens, making the idea of national collapse “inconceivable.”

Economic strength and untapped potential

While admitting that economic hardship persists, the former army chief said it is “shortsighted” to judge Nigeria only by its present challenges.

He noted that Nigeria remains Africa’s largest economy, with rising global influence in telecommunications, fintech and entertainment. He identified human capital, agriculture, solid minerals, renewable energy and the creative industry as sectors that guarantee future national strength.

Buratai expressed confidence that ongoing diversification efforts will solidify Nigeria’s transition into a post-oil, knowledge-driven economy.

Security challenges “not permanent”

On insecurity, Buratai described current challenges as part of a “renewal phase,” pointing to improvements in military capability and the significant weakening of Boko Haram compared to its peak in 2014 and 2015.

He also cited ongoing national investments—including railway rehabilitation, major road projects, upgraded airports and the Dangote Refinery—as proof that Nigeria is building for the future rather than collapsing under pressure.

The Nigerian spirit: A nation that bounces back

Buratai said the greatest evidence of Nigeria’s resilience is found in its people. He recalled the nation’s recovery from the civil war, the economic shocks of the 1980s, the pro-democracy struggles, and recent youth-led movements pushing for reforms.

“Our people innovate, adapt and support one another in ways that defy every prediction of collapse,” he said.

Message to the West: “Stop planning for our failure”

He faulted Western institutions and analysts for what he described as “doomsday projections,” saying global partners should invest in Nigeria’s growth rather than speculate about its failure.

Buratai urged fairer trade relations, stronger technology transfer, collaborative security frameworks and more balanced global financial policies.

To Nigerian leaders, he recommended: strengthening patriotism, accelerating economic diversification, and decentralising security through community-based policing.

To Western allies, he advised prioritising investment over aid, supporting green finance, and amplifying Nigerian innovation on the global stage.

For African countries, he called for deeper integration under AfCFTA, shared governance best practices, and collective advocacy for a fairer global order.

“Nigeria is rising, not falling”

Buratai concluded that Nigeria’s present challenges are shaping a stronger and more prosperous future.

“Nigeria’s destiny lies in the hands of Nigerians—a people blessed with abundant resources and an unbreakable spirit. We will not fail. We are rising,” he said.