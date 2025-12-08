Nigeria moves to update national biotechnology policy

The National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency has convened a multi-stakeholder review and validation workshop to update and strengthen the National Biotechnology Policy and reposition Nigeria for participation in the global bioeconomy.

The two-day workshop scheduled for Dec. 8 to 9, 2025 in Abuja, gathered government officials, researchers and experts to review existing frameworks and ensure the revised policy aligned with scientific priorities.

Opening the workshop on Monday, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr Kinsley Udeh, emphasised that an effective biotechnology policy requires adaptive and forward-looking implementation capable of responding to emerging scientific developments.

He described the review process as a national call to renew commitment, strengthen coordination and ensure that policy actions translated into tangible socio-economic benefits for Nigerians.

He urged participants to strengthen the biotechnology ecosystem by boosting research investment, upgrading laboratories and establishing a trusted regulatory framework that ensured safety and accelerates translation of scientific discoveries into solutions.

Director General Abdullahi Mustapha, said the National Biotechnology Policy, first approved in 2001, must now reflect sweeping advances in genomics, editing, synthetic biology, bio-manufacturing and climate-smart technologies shaping the global bioeconomy.

He highlighted participants’ tasks, including reviewing the zero draft, harmonising inputs and validating the 2025 policy to ensure support for food security, healthcare innovation, industrial competitiveness, environmental sustainability and bioinformatics capacity.

Dr Shakirat Ajenifujah-Solebo outlined the review methodology and affirmed that Nigeria must integrate emerging biotechnologies into the policy, noting the global bioeconomy and the country’s effort to strengthen its competitive position.

Day one featured goodwill messages and harmonisation sessions on priority implementation areas, ensuring diverse stakeholder perspectives guide development of a comprehensive biotechnology policy aimed at strengthening resilience and advancing innovation nationally.