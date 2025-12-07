Nigeria deserves transparent institutions, leaders who strengthen public trust — ACF Youths

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Arewa Consultative Forum Youth Movement (ACFYM) has said Nigeria deserves institutions built on transparency and leaders whose actions strengthen, rather than undermine, public trust.

President of the movement, Kabiru Yusuf, stated this in Abuja on Wednesday while reacting to growing calls for a forensic investigation into the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

He said the group stood firmly on the side of accountability and national interest.

Yusuf said the movement was raising concerns over the conduct of the FIRS Chairman, Mr. Zacch Adedeji, citing allegations relating to his lifestyle and the handling of taxpayers’ funds under his leadership.

While noting that the allegations were yet to be proven, he said their seriousness and potential impact on public confidence made an immediate and thorough forensic investigation necessary by relevant anti-corruption and oversight agencies.

“As responsible stakeholders committed to transparency, accountability and good governance, we hereby call on Mr. Adedeji to temporarily step aside to allow for an unhindered and credible investigation,” Yusuf said.

He stressed that the call was not a presumption of guilt, but a move to protect the integrity of the office and restore public confidence in the country’s revenue administration.

He warned that the group might proceed with a formal vote of no confidence if the concerns were not addressed or if appropriate steps were not taken by authorities.

Yusuf added that Nigeria needs institutions built on transparency and leaders whose actions strengthen, not weaken, public trust, describing the group’s position as one taken in the national interest and in defence of accountability.