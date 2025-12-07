Nigeria deserves transparent institutions, leaders who strengthen public trust – ACF youths

By John Alechenu

The Arewa Consultative Forum Youth Movement (ACFYM), has said Nigeria deserves institutions built on transparency and leaders whose actions strengthen not undermine public trust.

President of the movement, Kabiru Yusuf said this in Abuja, yesterday while responding to the growing clamour for a forensic investigation of the Federal Investigation of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

He said the forum was standing firmly on the side of accountability and national interest.

Yusuf said, “The Arewa Youth Movement (AYM) wishes to lend its voice to the growing national concern regarding the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the conduct of its Chairman, Mr. Zacch Adedeji. In recent weeks, multiple allegations and troubling questions have emerged concerning his unexplained lifestyle patterns and the processes surrounding the disbursement of taxpayers’ funds under his stewardship.

“While we acknowledge that all allegations remain subject to verification, the gravity of the issues raised and their implications for public trust demand an immediate and thorough forensic investigation by relevant anti-corruption and oversight institutions.

“As responsible stakeholders committed to transparency, accountability, and good governance, the Arewa Youth Movement hereby calls for Mr. Adedeji to step aside temporarily to allow an unhindered and credible investigative process.

“This step is necessary not only to protect the integrity of the office he occupies but also to restore confidence among Nigerians who rightfully expect the highest standards from those managing the nation’s revenue.

“Our position does not presume guilt. Rather, it reinforces the principle that public office holders must be above suspicion and willing to subject themselves to scrutiny whenever legitimate concerns arise.

“In the coming days, after further consultations, the Arewa Youth Movement shall proceed with a formal Vote of No Confidence should these concerns remain unaddressed or if appropriate steps are not taken by the authorities.

“Nigeria deserves institutions built on transparency and leaders whose actions strengthen—not undermine—public trust. We stand firmly on the side of accountability and national interest