Niger Delta powers Nigeria but suffers neglect – Senator Jarigbe

Agom Jarigbe

— As presidential aide unveils road to south-south

By Johnbosco agbakwuru

ABUJA — SENATOR Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe has described the South-South region as the circulatory system of Nigeria’s economy but wit its arteries clogged with the plaque of underdevelopment, environmental degredation, economic marginalization, and social unrest.

This is as stakeholders from the region on Wednesday, raised fresh concerns over the environmental and economic state of the region.

Speaking at the second edition of Road to South-South: The National Convergence of the Renewed Hope Agenda, at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, Senator Jarigbe, who represents Cross River North Senatorial District, said the region’s centrality to Nigeria’s economic survival makes its neglect both untenable and dangerous.

He noted with dismay that for decades, the South-South has powered national growth, supplying the oil and gas resources that fuel the federation, yet, the region’s own “arteries” remain clogged by environmental pollution, economic exclusion, and recurring social unrest.

“This paradox of contributing massively to national wealth while remaining impoverished at home is the heart of the national question we must resolve,” Senator Jarigbe said.

According to him: “The South-South region is the very circulatory system of the Nigerian economy. For decades, it has powered our nation’s progress, providing the lifeblood-our oil and gas resources-that has fuelled our federation.

“Yet, paradoxically, the arteries of the region itself have been clogged with the plaque of underdevelopment, environmental degrAssembly economic marginalization, and social unrest.

“The narrative of the South-South has been a tragic paradox: wealth creation accompanied by wealth depletion; national prosperity alongside local poverly; and immense contribution with inadequate compensation.”

He commended the Office of the President, particularly the SSA Communications, for convening what he described as a shift “from rhetoric to roadmap, from grievance to strategy, and from isolation to collaboration.”

Jarigbe called for a comprehensive Niger Delta Environmental Restoration and Sustainability Act to move beyond “palliative clean-ups” and ensure total remediation of polluted lands and waterways.

He stressed the need to hold polluters accountable and establish coordinated environmental monitoring systems.

Earlier in her welcome address, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (South-South), Hon. Gift Johnbull, launched Road to South-South 2.0, calling it a renewed push to deepen development and broaden the impact of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Johnbull said the initiative builds on the first edition’s successes, emphasizing that “progress must never stall.” The platform bridges government and grassroots communities, ensuring local voices shape national priorities.

She highlighted achievements from the inaugural edition, including Project Earn from the Soil, which empowered thousands of farmers with labour-saving machinery recognised by international partners and state governments.

Road to South-South 2.0 will focus on agribusiness, renewable energy, education, and technology transfer, turning global training and investment into local impact.

Johnbull urged stakeholders to collaborate, stressing that the South-South is not only Nigeria’s oil belt but also its innovation hub, cultural heart, and a vital pillar for national unity and growth.