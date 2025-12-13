NGX Weekly Review: Investors rake in N1.54trn gain

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation appreciated by 1.63 per cent and 1.64 per cent to close the week at 149,433.26 and N95.264 trillion respectively.

These are compared with 147,040.08 and N93.722 trillion recorded in the previous week.

As a result, stock market investors gained N1.542 trillion for the week under review.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Banking, NGX AFR Div. Yield, NGX MERI Growth, NGX MERI Value, NGX Oil and Gas, NGX Sovereign Bond, and NGX Commodity Indices.

Each depreciated by 0.12 per cent, 0.75 per cent, 1.07 per cent, 0.27 per cent, 0.13 per cent 2.02 per cent and 0.49 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, a total turnover of 4.373 billion shares worth N97.783 billion in 110,736 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange.

This is in contrast to a total of 6.617 billion shares valued at N113.224 billion that exchanged hands last week in 109,590 deals.

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 2.252 billion shares valued at N47.204 billion traded in 44,808 deals.

This contributed 51.49 per cent and 48.27 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The ICT Industry followed with 1.118 billion shares worth N13.148 billion in 10,413 deals.

The third place was the Oil & Gas Industry, with a turnover of 233.891 million shares worth N4.726 billion in 7,515 deals.

Trading in the top three equities, namely E-Tranzact International Plc, Access Holdings Plc and FCMB Group Plc, accounted for 1.921 billion shares worth N22.218 billion in 9,558 deals.

This contributed 43.93 per cent and 22.72 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Forty-nine equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 55 equities in the previous week.

Forty-one equities depreciated in price, higher than 29 equities in the previous week, while 57 equities remained unchanged, lower than 63 recorded in the previous week.

The top five gainers for the week are: Morison Industries Plc, Mecure Industries Plc, Japaul Gold and Ventures, Sovereign Trust Insurance and PZ Cussons Nigeria, as they gained N1.15, N8.15, 56k, 50k and N6.55 respectively.

Eterna Plc, UACN Plc, Etranzact International Plc, Transcorp Hotel and Chellaram Plc were the top five losers for the week.

The companies lost N5.30, N13.80, N1.40, N17.20 and N1.45 respectively.

The NGX notified the Trading Licence Holders of the listing of Chapel Hill Denham Management Ltd.’s Series 11 Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund of 140,100,000 Units of N100.00 each at N109.50 each under the N200 Billion Issuance Programme.

“Trading Licence Holders are hereby notified that additional 140,100,000 units of N100 each at N109.50 each of Chapel Hill Denham Management Limited’s Nigerian Infrastructure Debt Fund under the N200 Billion Issuance Program were on Wednesday, 10 December 2025 listed on the Daily Official List of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

“With this listing of the additional 140,100,000 units, the total outstanding units of the Chapel Hill Denham Management Limited’s Nigerian Infrastructure Debt Fund listed on NGX has now increased from 1,056,257,953 to 1,196,357,953 units of N100 each.” (NAN)