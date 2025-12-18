Ngige storms APC caucus meeting in Aso Villa

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

Former Governor of Anambra State, Senator Chris Ngige, stormed the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus meeting, barely hours after he left the Kuje prison.

Senator Ngige, who was the immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment, was recently remanded in Kuje prison following corruption allegations against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The former governor was granted bail earlier on Thursday, and he was able to fulfil the bail conditions.

Ngige arrived at the State House Conference Centre after the president had arrived, and he was stopped by security for a while before he was finally cleared to join others.

His arrival attracted cheers from some presidential aides.