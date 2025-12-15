NGF crowns Yobe best-performing state for primary healthcare in 2025

By Sola Ogundipe

Yobe State has emerged as the overall best-performing state in the country for primary healthcare at the 2025 Primary Health Care (PHC) Leadership Challenge Awards put together by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and UNICEF, with support from the Gates Foundation.

Under the initiative that spotlighted States in the six geopolitical zones of the country that demonstrated excellence in strengthening PHC delivery, particularly for rural and underserved populations across key indicators of service delivery, Yobe State emerged tops earning a total reward of $1.2 million for its leadership and results in revitalising primary healthcare under Governor Mai Mala Buni.

Among key indicators that include financing, data quality, accountability, community engagement, and overall l measurable progress, Yobe State also clinched the top spot in the North-East, receiving an additional $500,000, even as Gombe State, led by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, emerged first runner-up in the zone with a $400,000 award.

In the North-Central region, Nasarawa State, under Governor Abdullahi Sule, was named best-performing state receiving $500,000, followed by Kwara State, under Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, earning $400,000 as first runner-up.

Zamfara State topped the North-West region, securing $500,000 for its PHC reforms under Governor Dauda Lawal, while Kaduna State, led by Governor Uba Sani, emerged as first runner-up with a $400,000 prize.

In the South-East, Abia State, under Governor Alex Otti, was adjudged the best-performing state and received $500,000, while Anambra State, led by Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, followed closely as first runner-up with $400,000.

Rivers State emerged best in the South-South, earning $500,000 for its improvements in PHC delivery under Governor Siminalayi Fubara. Bayelsa State, led by Governor Douye Diri, placed second in the zone and received $400,000.

Osun State topped the South-West region with a $500,000 award under Governor Ademola Adeleke, while Ogun State, led by Governor Dapo Abiodun, finished as first runner-up with $400,000.

In a statement, the NGF commended the winners, saying that the awards were based on rigorous assessment across key indicators including sustainable financing, quality of service delivery, use of data for decision-making, transparency, accountability and community participation.

Each winning state, the NGF noted, demonstrated a strong commitment to ensuring that Nigerians, especially those in hard-to-reach and underserved communities, have access to reliable, people-centred primary healthcare services.

The initiative is designed to reward excellence and to encourage healthy competition among states to prioritise primary healthcare as the fastest route to improved health outcomes.

Reaffirming commitment to strengthening subnational health systems and accelerating progress toward Universal Health Coverage, the NGF described the awards as both a milestone recognition of achievement and a call for states to deepen efforts to guarantee quality primary healthcare for every Nigerian.