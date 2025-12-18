Newcastle vs Man City, Chelsea vs Arsenal or Crystal Palace in Carabao Cup semi-finals

Holders Newcastle United have been drawn against eight-time champions Manchester City in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

In the other last-four tie, Chelsea will face either Arsenal or Crystal Palace, with their opponents to be confirmed on Tuesday, 23 December.

Arsenal’s quarter-final clash with Palace was rescheduled to avoid Oliver Glasner’s side playing three matches in five days due to their Europa Conference League commitments on Thursday.

The semi-finals will be played over two legs, with the first fixtures scheduled for the week commencing 12 January 2026 and the return legs in the week beginning 2 February.

Chelsea, runners-up to Liverpool in both 2022 and 2024, last lifted the trophy in 2015. Manchester City, who won the competition for a fourth consecutive time in 2021, are returning to the semi-finals for the first time since then, while Newcastle claimed a first domestic trophy in 70 years after beating Liverpool in March.

Full draw