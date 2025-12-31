New Tax Law: NANS mobilises against implementation, faults FIRS’ position

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, is mobilising students across the country to protest against the implementation of the Tax Law Reforms.

This is just as the leadership of the student body has faulted the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, for its stance on the implementation of the new law from January 1, 2026 when a lot of issues in the gazetted law are yet to be resolved.

The position of the association is contained in a statement yesterday by the National President, Comrade Olushola Oladoja and made available to our correspondent.

“The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) expresses its profound disappointment and total lack of confidence in the fiscal and economic advisers surrounding President Bola Tinubu, whose misguided counsel has continued to push the administration toward an avoidable national confrontation over the controversial Tax Reform Law.”

NANS accused the management of FIRS of failing to engage the necessary stakeholders and the general public about the nitty gritty of the law.

“The decision to proceed with implementing the Tax Reform Law from 1 January, 2026, is not only unfortunate but a dangerous precedence for a government that claims commitment to participatory reforms and democratic values.

“Nigeria is a constitutional democracy, not a dictatorship. No policy, no matter how well intentioned, can be forcefully implemented without the consent and confidence of the majority of the people. It is therefore disturbing and unacceptable that Mr. President is being advised to proceed with implementing this law, even when the National Assembly, the constitutionally recognized representatives of the Nigerian people, has raised fundamental questions regarding discrepancies in the gazetted version of the law. It is a shame that the government has decided to proceed with this misstep, regardless of the painful economic consequences that it would portend for many Nigerians.

“More concerning is the fact that civil society organizations, youth groups, and students’ bodies across the country have openly expressed strong reservations, calling for the suspension of implementation until all grey areas are resolved, particularly issues bordering on constitutional integrity, transparency, and comprehensive public education and sensitization of the Nigerian populace.

“The statement released by the Presidency, reaffirming that implementation will proceed as planned from 1st January, stands as a grave insult to Nigerians, who are the true sovereigns in a democracy, who trusted and voted for the President. To observe that the process for engaging citizens over the Tax Reform Law is not democratic reflects hegemony, high-handedness, and outright disregard for citizens, especially ordinary Nigerians.

“The Government must understand that there can be no government without the governed and that while power may reside in offices, the power of the people is always greater than the people in power. It is against this backdrop that NANS declares Tuesday, 14th January 2026 , as a National Day of Action against the implementation of the controversial Tax Reform Law.

“As the NANS President, I, therefore, call on all NANS structures – campus chapters, state joints zonal coordinators, and the national secretariat – to commence immediate a massive mobilization for a peaceful mass protest and march to the Presidential Villa Gate in Abuja on the said date. The convergence point shall be Unity Fountain, Abuja. Further operational details will be communicated in due course.

“Our demands remain clear, non-negotiable, and just: Immediate suspension of the implementation of the otherwise beautiful but deeply controversial Tax Reform Law.

“NANS remains committed to democracy, peaceful engagement, and national development, but we will resist, with collective and lawful action, any attempt to impose policies on Nigerians without transparency, consent, and constitutional compliance.”